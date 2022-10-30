Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.11 and 0.6.0rc2
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
Get version 0.5.11 on github. Or get version 0.6.0rc2 on github.
What’s new in 0.5.11?
- Fixed compatibility with python 3.11.
- Disabled inexact copy/rename detection, that was enabled by accident.
- Updated git to 2.38.1 for the helper.
What’s new in 0.6.0rc2?
- Improvements and bug fixes to
git cinnabar self-update. Note: to upgrade from 0.6.0rc1, don’t use the self-update command except on Windows. Please use the download.py script instead, or install from the release artifacts on https://github.com/glandium/git-cinnabar/releases/tag/0.6.0rc2.
- Disabled inexact copy/rename detection, that was enabled by accident.
- Removed dependencies on msys DLLs on Windows.
- Based on git 2.38.1.
- Other minor fixes.
