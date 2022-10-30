What’s new in 0.5.11?

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get version 0.5.11 on github. Or get version 0.6.0rc2 on github.

Fixed compatibility with python 3.11.

Disabled inexact copy/rename detection, that was enabled by accident.

Updated git to 2.38.1 for the helper.

Improvements and bug fixes to git cinnabar self-update . Note: to upgrade from 0.6.0rc1, don’t use the self-update command except on Windows. Please use the download.py script instead, or install from the release artifacts on https://github.com/glandium/git-cinnabar/releases/tag/0.6.0rc2.

Removed dependencies on msys DLLs on Windows.

Based on git 2.38.1.

Other minor fixes.

