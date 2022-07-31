Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.10

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.9?

Fixed exceptions during config initialization.

Fixed swapped error messages.

Fixed correctness issues with bundle chunks with no delta node.

This is probably the last 0.5.x release before 0.6.0.

