Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.10

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.9?

  • Fixed exceptions during config initialization.
  • Fixed swapped error messages.
  • Fixed correctness issues with bundle chunks with no delta node.
  • This is probably the last 0.5.x release before 0.6.0.

2022-07-31 06:35:25+0900

