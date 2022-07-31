Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.10
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.9?
- Fixed exceptions during config initialization.
- Fixed swapped error messages.
- Fixed correctness issues with bundle chunks with no delta node.
- This is probably the last 0.5.x release before 0.6.0.
