Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.8?

Updated git to 2.37.1 for the helper.

Various python 3 fixes.

Fixed stream bundle

Added python and py.exe as executables tried on top of python3 and python2 .

and as executables tried on top of and . Improved handling of ill-formed local urls.

Fixed using old mercurial libraries that don’t support bundlev2 with a server that does.

When fsck reports the metadata as broken, prevent further updates to the repo.

When issue #207 is detected, mark the metadata as broken

Added support for logging redirection to a file

Now ignore refs/cinnabar/replace/ refs, and always use the corresponding metadata instead.

Various git cinnabar fsck fixes.

cinnabar, p.m.o

You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.