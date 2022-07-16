Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.8?
- Updated git to 2.37.1 for the helper.
- Various python 3 fixes.
- Fixed stream bundle
- Added
pythonand
py.exeas executables tried on top of
python3and
python2.
- Improved handling of ill-formed local urls.
- Fixed using old mercurial libraries that don’t support bundlev2 with a server that does.
- When fsck reports the metadata as broken, prevent further updates to the repo.
- When issue #207 is detected, mark the metadata as broken
- Added support for logging redirection to a file
- Now ignore refs/cinnabar/replace/ refs, and always use the corresponding metadata instead.
- Various
git cinnabar fsckfixes.
2022-07-16 07:11:55+0900
