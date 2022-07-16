Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.9

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.8?

  • Updated git to 2.37.1 for the helper.
  • Various python 3 fixes.
  • Fixed stream bundle
  • Added python and py.exe as executables tried on top of python3 and python2.
  • Improved handling of ill-formed local urls.
  • Fixed using old mercurial libraries that don’t support bundlev2 with a server that does.
  • When fsck reports the metadata as broken, prevent further updates to the repo.
  • When issue #207 is detected, mark the metadata as broken
  • Added support for logging redirection to a file
  • Now ignore refs/cinnabar/replace/ refs, and always use the corresponding metadata instead.
  • Various git cinnabar fsck fixes.

