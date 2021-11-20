Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.8

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.7?

  • Updated git to 2.34.0 for the helper.
  • Python 3.5 and newer are now officially supported. Git-cinnabar will try to use the python3 program by default, but will fallback to python2.7 if that’s where the Mercurial libraries are available. It is possible to pick a specific python with the GIT_CINNABAR_PYTHON environment variable.
  • Fixed compatibility with Mercurial 5.8 and newer.
  • The prebuilt binaries are now optimized on arm64 macOS and Windows.
  • git cinnabar download now properly returns an error code when failing to extract the prebuilt binaries.
  • Pushing to a non-empty Mercurial repository without having pulled at least once from it is now prevented.
  • Replaced the nagging about fsck with a smaller check always happening after pulling.
  • Fail earlier on git fetch hg::url <sha1> (it would properly fetch the Mercurial changeset and its ancestors, but git would fail at the end because the sha1 is not a git sha1 ; use git cinnabar fetch instead)
  • Minor fixes.

