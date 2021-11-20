Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.8
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.7?
- Updated git to 2.34.0 for the helper.
- Python 3.5 and newer are now officially supported. Git-cinnabar will try to
use the
python3program by default, but will fallback to
python2.7if that’s where the Mercurial libraries are available. It is possible to pick a specific python with the
GIT_CINNABAR_PYTHONenvironment variable.
- Fixed compatibility with Mercurial 5.8 and newer.
- The prebuilt binaries are now optimized on arm64 macOS and Windows.
git cinnabar downloadnow properly returns an error code when failing to extract the prebuilt binaries.
- Pushing to a non-empty Mercurial repository without having pulled at least once from it is now prevented.
- Replaced the nagging about fsck with a smaller check always happening after pulling.
- Fail earlier on
git fetch hg::url <sha1>(it would properly fetch the Mercurial changeset and its ancestors, but git would fail at the end because the sha1 is not a git sha1 ; use
git cinnabar fetchinstead)
- Minor fixes.
2021-11-20 07:05:57+0900
