Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.6?

Updated git to 2.31.1 for the helper.

When using git >= 2.31.0, git -c config=value ... works again.

works again. Minor fixes.

