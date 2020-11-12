Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.6
Please partake in the git-cinnabar survey.
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.5?
- Updated git to 2.29.2 for the helper.
git cinnabar git2hgand
git cinnabar hg2gitnow have a
--batchflag.
- Fixed a few issues with experimental support for python 3.
- Fixed compatibility issues with mercurial >= 5.5.
- Avoid downloading unsupported clonebundles.
- Provide more resilience to network problems during bundle download.
- Prebuilt helper for Apple Silicon macos now available via
git cinnabar download.
