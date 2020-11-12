Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.6

Please partake in the git-cinnabar survey.

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.5?

Updated git to 2.29.2 for the helper.

git cinnabar git2hg and git cinnabar hg2git now have a --batch flag.

and now have a flag. Fixed a few issues with experimental support for python 3.

Fixed compatibility issues with mercurial >= 5.5.

Avoid downloading unsupported clonebundles.

Provide more resilience to network problems during bundle download.

Prebuilt helper for Apple Silicon macos now available via git cinnabar download .

