Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.5

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.4?

  • Updated git to 2.26.2 for the helper.
  • Improved experimental support for pushing merges.
  • Fixed a few issues with experimental support for python 3.
  • Don’t complain the helper is outdated if it’s newer.
  • Auto-enable graft when cinnabarclone contains a graft that can be fulfilled.
  • Exclude git-cinnabar notes and git-filter-branch backups from graft candidates.
  • Graft failures are more now silent.
  • Fixed handling of a null manifest.

2020-04-23 16:21:32+0900

cinnabar, p.m.o

