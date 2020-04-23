Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.5

Please partake in the git-cinnabar survey.

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.4?

Updated git to 2.26.2 for the helper.

Improved experimental support for pushing merges.

Fixed a few issues with experimental support for python 3.

Don’t complain the helper is outdated if it’s newer.

Auto-enable graft when cinnabarclone contains a graft that can be fulfilled.

Exclude git-cinnabar notes and git-filter-branch backups from graft candidates.

Graft failures are more now silent.

Fixed handling of a null manifest.

