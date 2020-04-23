Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.5
Please partake in the git-cinnabar survey.
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.4?
- Updated git to 2.26.2 for the helper.
- Improved experimental support for pushing merges.
- Fixed a few issues with experimental support for python 3.
- Don’t complain the helper is outdated if it’s newer.
- Auto-enable graft when cinnabarclone contains a graft that can be fulfilled.
- Exclude git-cinnabar notes and git-filter-branch backups from graft candidates.
- Graft failures are more now silent.
- Fixed handling of a null manifest.
2020-04-23 16:21:32+0900
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.