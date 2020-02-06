Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.4

Please partake in the git-cinnabar survey.

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.3?

Windows helper is dynamically linked against libcurl again. Static linkage was causing more problems than it was fixing.

Fix clonebundles support to ignore stream=v2 bundles.

Ignore graft cinnabarclones when not grafting.

Fixed a corner case where git cinnabar fsck would not skip files it was meant to skip and failed as a result.

