Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.4
Please partake in the git-cinnabar survey.
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.3?
- Windows helper is dynamically linked against libcurl again. Static linkage was causing more problems than it was fixing.
- Fix clonebundles support to ignore stream=v2 bundles.
- Ignore graft cinnabarclones when not grafting.
- Fixed a corner case where
git cinnabar fsckwould not skip files it was meant to skip and failed as a result.
2020-02-06 09:16:38+0900
