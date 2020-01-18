Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.3

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.2?

Updated git to 2.25.0 for the helper.

Fixed small memory leaks.

Combinations of remote ref styles are now allowed.

Added a git cinnabar unbundle command that allows to import a mercurial bundle.

Experimental support for python >= 3.5.

Fixed erroneous behavior of git cinnabar {hg2git,git2gh} with some forms of abbreviated SHA1s.

Fixed handling of the GIT_SSH environment variable.

Don't eliminate closed tips when they are the only head of a branch.

Better handle manifests with double slashes created by hg convert from Mercurial < 2.0.1, and the following updates to those paths with normal Mercurial operations.

Fix compatibility with Mercurial libraries >= 3.0, < 3.4.

Windows helper is now statically linked against libcurl.

