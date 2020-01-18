Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.3
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.2?
- Updated git to 2.25.0 for the helper.
- Fixed small memory leaks.
- Combinations of remote ref styles are now allowed.
- Added a
git cinnabar unbundlecommand that allows to import a mercurial bundle.
- Experimental support for python >= 3.5.
- Fixed erroneous behavior of
git cinnabar {hg2git,git2gh}with some forms of abbreviated SHA1s.
- Fixed handling of the
GIT_SSHenvironment variable.
- Don’t eliminate closed tips when they are the only head of a branch.
- Better handle manifests with double slashes created by
hg convertfrom Mercurial < 2.0.1, and the following updates to those paths with normal Mercurial operations.
- Fix compatibility with Mercurial libraries >= 3.0, < 3.4.
- Windows helper is now statically linked against libcurl.
2020-01-18 11:49:48+0900
