Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.2

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.1?

  • Updated git to 2.22.0 for the helper.
  • cinnabarclone support is now enabled by default. See details in README.md and mercurial/cinnabarclone.py.
  • cinnabarclone now supports grafted repositories.
  • git cinnabar fsck now does incremental checks against last known good state.
  • Avoid git cinnabar sometimes thinking the helper is not up-to-date when it is.
  • Removing bookmarks on a Mercurial server is now working properly.

2019-07-01 14:17:21+0900

cinnabar, p.m.o

