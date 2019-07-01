Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.2

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.1?

Updated git to 2.22.0 for the helper.

cinnabarclone support is now enabled by default. See details in README.md and mercurial/cinnabarclone.py .

and . cinnabarclone now supports grafted repositories.

git cinnabar fsck now does incremental checks against last known good state.

now does incremental checks against last known good state. Avoid git cinnabar sometimes thinking the helper is not up-to-date when it is.

Removing bookmarks on a Mercurial server is now working properly.

cinnabar, p.m.o

