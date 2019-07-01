Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.2
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.1?
- Updated git to 2.22.0 for the helper.
- cinnabarclone support is now enabled by default. See details in
README.mdand
mercurial/cinnabarclone.py.
- cinnabarclone now supports grafted repositories.
git cinnabar fscknow does incremental checks against last known good state.
- Avoid git cinnabar sometimes thinking the helper is not up-to-date when it is.
- Removing bookmarks on a Mercurial server is now working properly.
