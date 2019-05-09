Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.1

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.5.0?

Updated git to 2.21.0 for the helper.

Experimental native mercurial support (used when mercurial libraries are not available) now has feature parity.

Try to read the git system config from the same place as git does. This fixes native HTTPS support with Git on Windows.

Avoid pushing more commits than necessary in some corner cases (see e.g. https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1529360).

Added an –abbrev argument for git cinnabar {git2hg,hg2git} to display shortened sha1s.

to display shortened sha1s. Can now pass multiple revisions to git cinnabar fetch .

. Don’t require the requests python module for git cinnabar download .

. Fixed git cinnabar fsck file checks to actually report errors.

file checks to actually report errors. Properly return an error code from git cinnabar rollback .

. Track last fsck’ed metadata and allow git cinnabar rollback --fsck to go back to last known good metadata directly.

to go back to last known good metadata directly. git cinnabar reclone can now be rolled back.

can now be rolled back. Added support for git bundles as cinnabarclone source.

Added alternate styles of remote refs.

More resilient to interruptions when HTTP Range requests are supported.

Fixed off-by-one when storing mercurial heads.

Better handling of mercurial branchmap tips.

Better support for end of parts in bundle v2.

Improvements handling urls to local mercurial repositories.

Fixed compatibility with (very) old mercurial servers when using mercurial 5.0 libraries.

Converted Continuous Integration scripts to Python 3.

