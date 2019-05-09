Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.1

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.0?

  • Updated git to 2.21.0 for the helper.
  • Experimental native mercurial support (used when mercurial libraries are not available) now has feature parity.
  • Try to read the git system config from the same place as git does. This fixes native HTTPS support with Git on Windows.
  • Avoid pushing more commits than necessary in some corner cases (see e.g. https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1529360).
  • Added an –abbrev argument for git cinnabar {git2hg,hg2git} to display shortened sha1s.
  • Can now pass multiple revisions to git cinnabar fetch.
  • Don’t require the requests python module for git cinnabar download.
  • Fixed git cinnabar fsck file checks to actually report errors.
  • Properly return an error code from git cinnabar rollback.
  • Track last fsck’ed metadata and allow git cinnabar rollback --fsck to go back to last known good metadata directly.
  • git cinnabar reclone can now be rolled back.
  • Added support for git bundles as cinnabarclone source.
  • Added alternate styles of remote refs.
  • More resilient to interruptions when HTTP Range requests are supported.
  • Fixed off-by-one when storing mercurial heads.
  • Better handling of mercurial branchmap tips.
  • Better support for end of parts in bundle v2.
  • Improvements handling urls to local mercurial repositories.
  • Fixed compatibility with (very) old mercurial servers when using mercurial 5.0 libraries.
  • Converted Continuous Integration scripts to Python 3.

2019-05-09 06:57:58+0900

cinnabar, p.m.o

You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply