Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.1
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.0?
- Updated git to 2.21.0 for the helper.
- Experimental native mercurial support (used when mercurial libraries are not available) now has feature parity.
- Try to read the git system config from the same place as git does. This fixes native HTTPS support with Git on Windows.
- Avoid pushing more commits than necessary in some corner cases (see e.g. https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1529360).
- Added an –abbrev argument for
git cinnabar {git2hg,hg2git}to display shortened sha1s.
- Can now pass multiple revisions to
git cinnabar fetch.
- Don’t require the requests python module for
git cinnabar download.
- Fixed
git cinnabar fsckfile checks to actually report errors.
- Properly return an error code from
git cinnabar rollback.
- Track last fsck’ed metadata and allow
git cinnabar rollback --fsckto go back to last known good metadata directly.
git cinnabar reclonecan now be rolled back.
- Added support for git bundles as cinnabarclone source.
- Added alternate styles of remote refs.
- More resilient to interruptions when HTTP Range requests are supported.
- Fixed off-by-one when storing mercurial heads.
- Better handling of mercurial branchmap tips.
- Better support for end of parts in bundle v2.
- Improvements handling urls to local mercurial repositories.
- Fixed compatibility with (very) old mercurial servers when using mercurial 5.0 libraries.
- Converted Continuous Integration scripts to Python 3.
2019-05-09 06:57:58+0900
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.