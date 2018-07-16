Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 4
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 3?
- Fixed incompatibility with Mercurial 3.4.
- Performance and memory consumption improvements.
- Work around networking issues while downloading clone bundles from Mozilla CDN with range requests to continue past failure.
- Miscellaneous metadata format changes.
- The prebuilt helper for Linux now works across more distributions (as long as libcurl.so.4 is present, it should work)
- Updated git to 2.18.0 for the helper.
- Properly support the
pack.packsizelimitsetting.
- Experimental support for initial clone from a git repository containing git-cinnabar metadata.
- Changed the default make rule to only build the helper.
- Now can successfully clone the pypy and GNU octave mercurial repositories.
- More user-friendly errors.
2018-07-16 08:04:48+0900
You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.