Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 4

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 3?

Fixed incompatibility with Mercurial 3.4.

Performance and memory consumption improvements.

Work around networking issues while downloading clone bundles from Mozilla CDN with range requests to continue past failure.

Miscellaneous metadata format changes.

The prebuilt helper for Linux now works across more distributions (as long as libcurl.so.4 is present, it should work)

Updated git to 2.18.0 for the helper.

Properly support the pack.packsizelimit setting.

setting. Experimental support for initial clone from a git repository containing git-cinnabar metadata.

Changed the default make rule to only build the helper.

Now can successfully clone the pypy and GNU octave mercurial repositories.

More user-friendly errors.

