Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 4

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 3?

  • Fixed incompatibility with Mercurial 3.4.
  • Performance and memory consumption improvements.
  • Work around networking issues while downloading clone bundles from Mozilla CDN with range requests to continue past failure.
  • Miscellaneous metadata format changes.
  • The prebuilt helper for Linux now works across more distributions (as long as libcurl.so.4 is present, it should work)
  • Updated git to 2.18.0 for the helper.
  • Properly support the pack.packsizelimit setting.
  • Experimental support for initial clone from a git repository containing git-cinnabar metadata.
  • Changed the default make rule to only build the helper.
  • Now can successfully clone the pypy and GNU octave mercurial repositories.
  • More user-friendly errors.

2018-07-16 08:04:48+0900

cinnabar, p.m.o

You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply