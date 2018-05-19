Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 3
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 2?
- Fixed incompatibilities with Mercurial >= 4.4.
- Miscellaneous metadata format changes.
- Move more operations to the helper, hopefully making things faster.
- Updated git to 2.17.0 for the helper.
- Properly handle clones with bundles when the repository doesn’t contain anything newer than the bundle.
- Fixed tag cache, which could lead to missing tags.
2018-05-19 14:26:51+0900
