Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 3

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 2?

  • Fixed incompatibilities with Mercurial >= 4.4.
  • Miscellaneous metadata format changes.
  • Move more operations to the helper, hopefully making things faster.
  • Updated git to 2.17.0 for the helper.
  • Properly handle clones with bundles when the repository doesn’t contain anything newer than the bundle.
  • Fixed tag cache, which could lead to missing tags.

2018-05-19 14:26:51+0900

cinnabar, p.m.o

