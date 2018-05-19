Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 3

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 2?

Fixed incompatibilities with Mercurial >= 4.4.

Miscellaneous metadata format changes.

Move more operations to the helper, hopefully making things faster.

Updated git to 2.17.0 for the helper.

Properly handle clones with bundles when the repository doesn’t contain anything newer than the bundle.

Fixed tag cache, which could lead to missing tags.

