Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 2

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 1?

Enabled support for clonebundles for faster clones when the server provides them.

Git packs created by git-cinnabar are now smaller.

Added a new git cinnabar upgrade command to handle metadata upgrade separately from fsck .

command to handle metadata upgrade separately from . Metadata upgrade is now significantly faster.

git cinnabar fsck also faster.

also faster. Both now also use significantly less memory.

Updated git to 2.13.1 for git-cinnabar-helper.

cinnabar, p.m.o

