Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 2
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.5.0 beta 1?
- Enabled support for clonebundles for faster clones when the server provides them.
- Git packs created by git-cinnabar are now smaller.
- Added a new
git cinnabar upgradecommand to handle metadata upgrade separately from
fsck.
- Metadata upgrade is now significantly faster.
git cinnabar fsckalso faster.
- Both now also use significantly less memory.
- Updated git to 2.13.1 for git-cinnabar-helper.
2017-06-16 08:12:13+0900
