Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 1

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.4.0?

git-cinnabar-helper is now mandatory. You can either download one with git cinnabar download on supported platforms or build one with make helper .

on supported platforms or build one with . Metadata changes require to run git cinnabar fsck .

. Mercurial tags are consolidated in a separate (fake) repository. See the README file.

Updated git to 2.13.0 for git-cinnabar-helper.

Improved memory consumption and performance.

Improved experimental support for pushing merges.

Experimental support for clonebundles.

Removed support for the .git/hgrc file for mercurial specific configuration.

Support any version of Git (was previously limited to 1.8.5 minimum)

