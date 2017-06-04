Announcing git-cinnabar 0.5.0 beta 1
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.4.0?
- git-cinnabar-helper is now mandatory. You can either download one with
git cinnabar downloadon supported platforms or build one with
make helper.
- Metadata changes require to run
git cinnabar fsck.
- Mercurial tags are consolidated in a separate (fake) repository. See the README file.
- Updated git to 2.13.0 for git-cinnabar-helper.
- Improved memory consumption and performance.
- Improved experimental support for pushing merges.
- Experimental support for clonebundles.
- Removed support for the .git/hgrc file for mercurial specific configuration.
- Support any version of Git (was previously limited to 1.8.5 minimum)
