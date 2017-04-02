git-cinnabar experimental features

Since version 0.4.0, git-cinnabar has a few hidden experimental features. Two of them are available in 0.4.0, and a third was recently added on the master branch.

The basic mechanism to enable experimental features is to set a preference in the git configuration with a comma-separated list of features to enable, or all , for all of them. That preference is cinnabar.experiments .

Any means to set a git configuration can be used. You can:

Add the following to .git/config : [cinnabar] experiments=feature

: Or run the following command: $ git config cinnabar.experiments feature

Or only enable the feature temporarily for a given command: $ git -c cinnabar.experiments=feature command arguments

But what features are there?

wire

In order to talk to Mercurial repositories, git-cinnabar normally uses mercurial python modules. This experimental feature allows to access Mercurial repositories without using the mercurial python modules. It then relies on git-cinnabar-helper to connect to the repository through the mercurial wire protocol.

As of version 0.4.0, the feature is automatically enabled when Mercurial is not installed.

merge

Git-cinnabar currently doesn’t allow to push merge commits. The main reason for this is that generating the correct mercurial data for those merges is tricky, and needs to be gotten right.

In version 0.4.0, enabling this feature allows to push merge commits as long as the parent commits are available on the mercurial repository. If they aren’t, you need to first push them independently, and then push the merge.

On current master, that limitation doesn’t exist anymore ; you can just push everything in one go.

The main caveat with this experimental support for pushing merges is that it currently doesn’t handle the case where a file was moved on one of the branches the same way mercurial would (i.e. the information would be lost to mercurial users).

clonebundles

As of mercurial 3.6, Mercurial servers can opt-in to providing pre-generated bundles, which, when clients support it, takes CPU load off the server when a clone is performed. Good for servers, and usually good for clients too when they have a fast network connection, because downloading a pre-generated bundle is usually faster than waiting for the server to generate one.

As of a few days ago, the master branch of git-cinnabar supports cloning using those pre-generated bundles, provided the server advertizes them (mozilla-central does).

