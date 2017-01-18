Announcing git-cinnabar 0.4.0

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.3.2?

Various bug fixes.

Updated git to 2.11.0 for cinnabar-helper.

Now supports bundle2 for both fetch/clone and push (https://www.mercurial-scm.org/wiki/BundleFormat2).

Now Supports git credential for HTTP authentication.

for HTTP authentication. Now supports git push --dry-run .

. Added a new git cinnabar fetch command to fetch a specific revision that is not necessarily a head.

command to fetch a specific revision that is not necessarily a head. Added a new git cinnabar download command to download a helper on platforms where one is available.

command to download a helper on platforms where one is available. Removed upgrade path from repositories used with version < 0.3.0.

Experimental (and partial) support for using git-cinnabar without having mercurial installed.

Use a mercurial subprocess to access local mercurial repositories.

Cinnabar-helper now handles fast-import, with workarounds for performance issues on macOS.

Fixed some corner cases involving empty files. This prevented cloning Mozilla’s stylo incubator repository.

Fixed some correctness issues in file parenting when pushing changesets pulled from one mercurial repository to another.

Various improvements to the rules to build the helper.

Experimental (and slow) support for pushing merges, with caveats. See issue #20 for details about the current status.

Fail graft earlier when no commit was found to graft

Allow graft to work with git version < 1.9

Allow git cinnabar bundle to do the same grafting as git push

