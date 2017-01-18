Announcing git-cinnabar 0.4.0

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

Get it on github.

These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.

What’s new since 0.3.2?

  • Various bug fixes.
  • Updated git to 2.11.0 for cinnabar-helper.
  • Now supports bundle2 for both fetch/clone and push (https://www.mercurial-scm.org/wiki/BundleFormat2).
  • Now Supports git credential for HTTP authentication.
  • Now supports git push --dry-run.
  • Added a new git cinnabar fetch command to fetch a specific revision that is not necessarily a head.
  • Added a new git cinnabar download command to download a helper on platforms where one is available.
  • Removed upgrade path from repositories used with version < 0.3.0.
  • Experimental (and partial) support for using git-cinnabar without having mercurial installed.
  • Use a mercurial subprocess to access local mercurial repositories.
  • Cinnabar-helper now handles fast-import, with workarounds for performance issues on macOS.
  • Fixed some corner cases involving empty files. This prevented cloning Mozilla’s stylo incubator repository.
  • Fixed some correctness issues in file parenting when pushing changesets pulled from one mercurial repository to another.
  • Various improvements to the rules to build the helper.
  • Experimental (and slow) support for pushing merges, with caveats. See issue #20 for details about the current status.
  • Fail graft earlier when no commit was found to graft
  • Allow graft to work with git version < 1.9
  • Allow git cinnabar bundle to do the same grafting as git push

2017-01-18 18:21:45+0900

cinnabar, p.m.o

