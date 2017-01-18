Announcing git-cinnabar 0.4.0
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.3.2?
- Various bug fixes.
- Updated git to 2.11.0 for cinnabar-helper.
- Now supports bundle2 for both fetch/clone and push (https://www.mercurial-scm.org/wiki/BundleFormat2).
- Now Supports
git credentialfor HTTP authentication.
- Now supports
git push --dry-run.
- Added a new
git cinnabar fetchcommand to fetch a specific revision that is not necessarily a head.
- Added a new
git cinnabar downloadcommand to download a helper on platforms where one is available.
- Removed upgrade path from repositories used with version < 0.3.0.
- Experimental (and partial) support for using git-cinnabar without having mercurial installed.
- Use a mercurial subprocess to access local mercurial repositories.
- Cinnabar-helper now handles fast-import, with workarounds for performance issues on macOS.
- Fixed some corner cases involving empty files. This prevented cloning Mozilla’s stylo incubator repository.
- Fixed some correctness issues in file parenting when pushing changesets pulled from one mercurial repository to another.
- Various improvements to the rules to build the helper.
- Experimental (and slow) support for pushing merges, with caveats. See issue #20 for details about the current status.
- Fail graft earlier when no commit was found to graft
- Allow graft to work with git version < 1.9
- Allow
git cinnabar bundleto do the same grafting as git push
