Announcing git-cinnabar 0.4.0 release candidate 2

Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.

What’s new since 0.4.0rc?

/!\ Warning /!\ If you have been using a version of the release branch between 0.4.0rc and 0.4.0rc2 (more precisely, in the range 0335aa1432bdb0a8b5bdbefa98f7c2cd95fc72d2^..0.4.0rc2^ ), and used git cinnabar download and run on Mac or Windows, please run git cinnabar download again with this version and then ensure your mercurial clones have not been corrupted by case-sensitivity issues by running git cinnabar fsck --manifests . If they contain sha1 mismatches, please reclone.

Improvements to the git cinnabar download command

command Various small code cleanups

Improvement to the experimental support for pushing merges

