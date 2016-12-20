Announcing git-cinnabar 0.4.0 release candidate 2
Git-cinnabar is a git remote helper to interact with mercurial repositories. It allows to clone, pull and push from/to mercurial remote repositories, using git.
These release notes are also available on the git-cinnabar wiki.
What’s new since 0.4.0rc?
- /!\ Warning /!\ If you have been using a version of the
releasebranch between 0.4.0rc and 0.4.0rc2 (more precisely, in the range
0335aa1432bdb0a8b5bdbefa98f7c2cd95fc72d2^..0.4.0rc2^), and used
git cinnabar downloadand run on Mac or Windows, please run
git cinnabar downloadagain with this version and then ensure your mercurial clones have not been corrupted by case-sensitivity issues by running
git cinnabar fsck --manifests. If they contain sha1 mismatches, please reclone.
- Updated git to 2.11.0 for cinnabar-helper
- Improvements to the
git cinnabar downloadcommand
- Various small code cleanups
- Improvement to the experimental support for pushing merges
2016-12-20 18:06:49+0900
