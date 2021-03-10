5 years ago, Firefox (re)entered Debian

5 years ago today, I was declaring Iceweasel dead, and Firefox was making a come back in Debian. I hadn’t planned to make this post, and in fact, I thought it had been much longer. But coincidentally, I was binge-watching Mr. Robot recently, which prominently featured Iceweasel.

Mr. Robot is set in the year 2015, and I was surprised that Iceweasel was being used, which led me to search for that post where I announced Firefox was back… and realizing that we were close to the 5 years mark. Well, we are at the 5 years mark now.

I’d normally say time flies, but it turns out it hasn’t flown as much as I thought it did. I wonder if the interminable pandemic is to blame for that.

firefox, p.m.o

