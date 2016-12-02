Faster git-cinnabar graft of gecko-dev

Cloning Mozilla repositories from scratch with git-cinnabar can be a long process. Grafting them to gecko-dev is an equally long process.

The metadata git-cinnabar keeps is such that it can be exchanged, but it’s also structured in a way that doesn’t allow git push and fetch to do that efficiently, and pushing refs/cinnabar/metadata to github fails because it wants to push more than 2GB of data, which github doesn’t allow.

But with some munging before a push, it is possible to limit the push to a fraction of that size and stay within github limits. And inversely, some munging after fetching allows to produce the metadata git-cinnabar wants.

The news here is that there is now a cinnabar head on https://github.com/glandium/gecko-dev that contains the munged metadata, and a script that fetches it and produces the git-cinnabar metadata in an existing clone of gecko-dev. An easy way to run it is to use the following command from a gecko-dev clone:

$ curl -sL https://gist.github.com/glandium/56a61454b2c3a1ad2cc269cc91292a56/raw/bfb66d417cd1ab07d96ebe64cdb83a4217703db9/import.py | git cinnabar python

On my machine, the process takes 8 minutes instead of more than an hour. Make sure you use git-cinnabar 0.4.0rc for this.

Please note this doesn’t bring the full metadata for gecko-dev, just the metadata as of yesterday. This may be updated irregularly in the future, but don’t count on that.

So, from there, you still need to add mercurial remotes and pull from there, as per the original workflow.

Planned changes for version 0.5 of git-cinnabar will alter the metadata format such that it will be exchangeable without munging, making the process simpler and faster.

